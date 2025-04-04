Watch Now
Sylvester's opens fourth SLO Co. location

Sylvester's is now open in Paso Robles
A local burger joint has opened its fourth San Luis Obispo County location.

Sylvester’s Burgers is now open at 1227 Pine St. in Paso Robles, a space previously occupied by plant-based takeout restaurant Ziggy’s.

With Sylvester’s now serving up its popular menu items that include burgers, fries, milkshakes and more, KSBY is told the Ziggy’s menu will also still be available.

“This was something we decided we were going to do about a month ago and we have had nothing but positive feedback from the city,” said operations manager Beka Grant. “We've had people stop by just to wish us luck and we just want to spread the Sylvester's love all over.”

Around since 1988, Sylvesters has locations in Oceano, Los Osos and Atascadero.

