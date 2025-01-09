Symphonies, showtimes, and spotlights here is what is going on this weekend across the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, January 10th to Sunday, January 12th, plus a few extra!

SLO Farmers Market

Every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Five blocks of Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo

Over 100 vendors will fill five blocks of Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the iconic Downtown SLO Famers Market. This week is the first Farmers Market of 2025 after two weeks of holiday closures.

For the Birds Art Exhibit

Art Center Morro Bay Every day from Noon to 4 p.m. January 9th through February 17th

It is time to celebrate the birds of Morro Bay in the form of art! Ahead of next weekend's bird festival the Art Center Morro Bay will open their "For the Birds" Exhibit this weekend. From noon to 4 p.m. any day through February 19th, you can check out the bird-themed art!

Music at the Library Youth Showcase

Saturday, January 11th 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Maria Public Library

Enjoy music from the Central Coast's young musicians on Saturday, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Maria Public Library's 11th annual Youth Showcase. Shepard Hall will host this free concert in conjunction with the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society.

Manifest Market

Saturday, January 11th 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. San Luis Obispo Public Market

Start the year off on the right foot at the Manifest Market! Saturday from 8 a.m. To 3 p.m. Head to the San Luis Obispo Public Market for pop-up shops, booths, workshops, and workout classes in the courtyard. Plus get there before 8:30 a.m. For the launch of Dance Fitness classes from Nexus Ballroom Studio.

Symphony of the Vines Beethoven's Fourth and Eighth

Sunday, January 12th, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mission San Miguel

The magical works of Beethoven will fill Mission San Miguel on Sunday, as part of Symphony of the Vines! From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., this chamber concert will feature Beethoven's Fourth and Eighth performed by professional musicians with proceeds going to the Student Spotlight mentoring program.

SLO Restaurant Month

January 1st through 31st Participating restaurants around San Luis Obispo

The food scene in San Luis Obispo is already legendary bur every day through January it will be extra special as Restaurant Month will bring specials, innovations and more. Nearly 40 restaurants are offering deals, specials and perfect pairings for the month.

Indies + Eats

Every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from January 9th to February 2nd 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hotel San Luis Obispo and the Palm Theatre

Take "dinner and a movie" to the next level this month at Indies and Eats. Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday until February 2nd the Palm Theatre is pairing up with Ox and Anchor for the combination of a movie and a prix fixe menu that highlights the theme of the nightly film. Portions of the proceeds from the meals will go to the SLO International Film Festival.

Santa Barbara Zoo Lights

Nightly from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until January 12th, Santa Barbara Zoo

See the Santa Barbara Zoo in a whole new light! There is still time to catch the Santa Barbara Zoo Lights, nightly until January 12th. Head to the zoo from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for more than 50,000 illuminated bulbs, lanterns, scenes from around the world, and of course the animals!

Twelfth Night or What You Will at the SLO Rep

Thursday through Sunday From January 10th Through January 19th, San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater

The young actors of ACT will take on Shakespeare's iconic work Twelfth Night at the SLO Rep beginning Friday January 10th. through January 19th. Shows begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday or catch the 2 p.m. matinees of Saturday and Sunday.

Seaside Sock Skating

From December 31st to January 30th, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., MOXI Santa Barbara

Have you ever wanted to skate on the Central Coast? If so head to The Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation's rooftop (MOXI) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for some "Seaside Sock Skating". Kids can kick off their shoes and enjoy this winter sport, without the cold!

