Syphilis cases on the rise in SLO County amid medication shortage

Cases of syphilis are on the rise across the country and in San Luis Obispo County, according to the SLO County Public Health Department.

Health officials say there were 99 cases of syphilis diagnosed in San Luis Obispo County in 2022. In 2021, there were 65 cases.

The number of syphilis cases in SLO County has generally been trending upward since at least 2013 when there were 22 cases, according to data released by Public Health.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department

Health officials say they don't know what's behind the increase in cases.

Meanwhile, a nationwide shortage of the drug most commonly used to treat syphilis has been reported.

Bicillin L-A is a long-acting, injectable form of penicillin. Health officials say it is in low supply because of surging demand.

There are other medications that can be used to treat syphilis but they may take longer to work, and Bicillin L-A is the only recommended treatment for pregnant people and infants with syphilis, according to the California Department of Public Health.

“Syphilis can be prevented and, even amid this medication shortage, it can be cured if it is found in the early stages,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer, in a statement released Monday. “However, syphilis can cause very serious health problems if it is left untreated and can be especially devastating when it is transmitted to a baby during pregnancy and birth. Our Public Health team is here to help you protect yourself, get tested, and get treatment if needed.”

Syphilis is transmitted through sexual contact and can be passed on to an unborn baby.

First and second stage syphilis can appear as sores and rashes, and many people may not even realize they are infected. Left untreated, syphilis can eventually lead to brain, nervous system, and eye injury as well as other health issues.

Amid the increase in cases and medication shortage, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging prevention and testing. For information on low-cost testing, treatment and education, including free condoms, visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/STD-Test or call 805-781-5500.

