'Tactical disengagement' by police ends barricaded suspect incident in Atascadero

An apparent domestic dispute between two people evolved into a situation where a suspect barricaded himself and a victim inside an Atascadero residence Friday afternoon, which ultimately ended through police's use of a de-escalation method.

Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute just after 5 p.m. at a residence on Hidalgo and Buena avenues.

Commander Robert Molle with the Atascadero Police Department said the woman initially barricaded against her will managed to escape before officers arrived.

The suspect remained inside and refused to cooperate with police, drawing a heavy police response that included sheriff's negotiators and a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

The incident ended after officers engaged in what Commander Molle called a "tactical disengagement," where officers on the scene — accounting for the severity of the crime committed, past criminal behavior, and the risks to officers, bystanders, and the suspect himself — de-escalate the situation by withdrawing.

"What we want to do is give them the opportunity to solve the problem themselves," Commander Molle said, mentioning that a relative of the suspect arrived to take him away from the scene — something the victim was comfortable with.

"We decided that it was safer for all involved — including the victim of the neighborhood — to withdraw and file the case later with the district attorney's office," he said.

Commander Molle, who has been with the Atascadero Police Department for 33 years, said tactical disengagement has been around broadly for about five years.

"... Escalating the situation into danger and injury to all doesn't make sense," Commander Molle said. "The main concern is the victim's safety and, in this case, the victim is comfortable with this decision and so it makes sense for all."

Police remained in the area to ensure the suspect did not return and the victim was safe. Commander Molle said police had no prior issues with the suspect — a factor considered when deciding if a tactical disengagement is the best method.

Commander Molle said the department will write and file a report with the district attorney's office, where responsibility will shift to the courts.