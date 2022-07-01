People on the Central Coast have a rare opportunity this 4th of July to get an inside look at Camp San Luis Obispo.

Visitors will be able to take a self-guided walking or driving tour of the California Army National Guard Base and learn about the important role it played during World War II as well as its current operations.

The Independence Day event kicks off with a pancake breakfast by the Bay-Osos Kiwanis Club from 8-10 a.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and teens, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and kids under 6 get in for free.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the educational activities of the History Center of SLO and the California State Guard Foundation's Museum Program.

More information and tickets are available on the History Center of San Luis Obispo County's website.