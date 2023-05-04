Tamales, sheep shearing, and festivals, here are six things going on this weekend on the Central Coast

After all the rain this week the forecast is headed for a change. More sunshine and warmer temps will take over. Here are six things going on this weekend on the Central Coast.

Festivals and multi day events

Crusin' Morro Bay

Friday and Saturday it is time to roll to Morro Bay for the 27th Annual Cruizin' Morro Bay car show. Hundreds of classic and iconic vehicles will line the streets Friday night from 6-7pm for cruise night and Saturday from 9am to 5 pm for the show and shine.

Here is a look at The Friday Night Cruise Route

Here is a map of the Show and Shine event

Full details can be found here!

Shabang Live Music and Arts Festival

May 5th and 6th 2023

On Friday and Saturday the grounds at Dairy Creek Golf Course will host the Shabanf Music Festival. Experientail instalations, and workshops will be alongside 3 stages and dozens of musical guests. Here is a look at some of the lineups.

Full details can be found here!

Friday

Old Town Community Market - Lompoc

May 5th 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The 100 block of South H Street will host many vendor, food stalls, live music and family friendly activities. This is part of the Lompoc First Fridays program.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday

Sheep Shearing Shindig

May 6th Noon to 4:00 p.m.

City Farm SLO will host the 2nd Annual Sheep Shearing Shindig this Saturday. This family friendly event will feature a live sheep shearing demonstration, hands on activities, tractor rides and live music.

Admission is free for kids under 12. Adult tickets are $12

Full details can be found here!

Atascadero Tamale Festival

May 6th 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday from 11am to 7pm the 7th Annual Atascadero Tamale Festival will fill downtown Atascadero. Be sure to bring your appetite, over 30 thousand tamales are being made for this flavorful event. More than 100 vendors will bring the fun alongside live music, folklorico dancers, and a best tamale contest.

Full details can be found here!

Buellton Brew Fest

May 6th 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

River View Park in Buellton will host the Buellton Brew Fest.

50 breweries, wineries, and spirit producers will be featured alongside food trucks lawn games and live entertainment.

Details and tickets can be found here!

Sunday

Sip 'n' Saunter

May 7th 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday local flavor will shine in downtown San Luis Obispo for the 4th Annual Sip 'n' Saunter. Local wineries, resturaunts, and caterers will serve up tastings at 44 retail locations. With your ticket you will also receive a commemorative wine glass.

Full details and tickets can be found here!

This weekend is going to be a little on the chilly side, here is a look at the forecast.

More on your forecast can be found at this link.