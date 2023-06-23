Tank Farm Rd. closed in SLO after rollover crash

A portion of Tank Farm Rd. in San Luis Obispo is closed after a rollover crash Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Tank Farm Rd. and Santa Fe Rd.

CHP tells KSBY a female driver was traveling southbound on Tank Farm Rd. when she lost control of her car and slid off the roadway.

The car took out more than 50 feet of a nearby fence before flipping on its side.

The driver was the only one in the car and she did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Officials say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Tank Farm Rd. will remain closed until the car is removed.