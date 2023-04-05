Tax filing deadline postponed for Californians in storm disaster areas

Californians who live in areas affected by this year's winter storms have more time to file their taxes.

The IRS and State of California have postponed the tax filing deadline and payment due dates for taxpayers impacted by winter's severe storms.

The new deadline for individual income tax returns and business returns is October 16, 2023.

"It delays filing of individual, business fiduciary returns and there's a whole list of other related types of returns," said Mary Pagel, Certified Public Accountant.

Taxpayers automatically qualify for postponement as long as their zip code is in a county declared to be a disaster area, even if they did not suffer damage from the storms.

Businesses in the disaster areas are also eligible for postponement.

Filing for the postponement is not required; as long as you live in the area or own a business in the area, you will qualify.

“All of California except for the three counties that are not included in the emergency declarations which are Shasta, Lassen and Modoc County," Pagel said.

Taxpayers are not eligible for an additional "automatic" extension beyond the October 16, 2023 postponement deadline.

