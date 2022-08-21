Watch Now
Teams took on some construction challenges for a good cause at the Builder Games

Posted at 10:51 PM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 02:33:53-04

Locals got the chance to go head-to-head in a friendly competition thanks to the Builder Games in San Luis Obispo.

At this event, teams compete in a series of building-related challenges.

Their mission is to see who can build a playhouse the fastest while avoiding delays and setbacks along the way.

Organizers said the playhouses will be auctioned off to support the programs and services of People's Self-Help Housing.

"It's really fun to see people having a good time but also learning about the process in just a small way,” said Ken Trigueiro, the president and CEO for People's Self-Help Housing. “I already see people are already relating to how there's so many lengthy things that have to happen to just do the affordable housing piece."

KSBY’s Richard Gearhart was an emcee for the Builder Games event.

