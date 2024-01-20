Teamster, CSU reach tentative agreement, while faculty union still set to strike

Teamsters Local 2010 reached a tentative agreement with California State University, canceling the strike that was originally set to begin Monday.

The union represents the plumbers, electricians, and other trades workers at every California State University campus, including Cal Poly.

According to the Teamsters, the tentative agreement included an immediate 5% general salary increase and creating a "salary step system for the first time in decades."

Meanwhile, the California Faculty Association, which represents teachers, coaches, librarians and counselors, is still set to be on strike Monday through Friday.

For those teachers who are faculty members and are on strike, classes will be canceled.

Striking is not a requirement for faculty members, so those who choose not to strike may still hold classes.