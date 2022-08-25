Watch Now
"Tee It Up for Veterans" second annual Charity Golf Classic

A day of golf and food at the Santa Maria Country Club
The second annual "Tee It Up for Veterans" Charity Golf Classic is happening on Friday, November 11 at the Santa Maria Country Club.

The day will be full of golf and fun.

There will be many contests including hole-in-one, longest drive and much more.

Some festivities include a live auction and raffle prizes.

This event benefits two local veteran non-profits dedicated to supporting military men and women and veterans, "Welcome Home Military Heroes" and "Echo Group-Band of Brothers. "

For more information, you can visit www.veteransgolfclassic.org

