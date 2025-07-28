Teen and adult sustain major injuries following two-vehicle crash on SR-46

A teen and an adult sustained moderate to major injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Shandon Sunday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports.

The agency says officers were alerted about the crash on State Route 46 at McMillan Canyon Road around 1:42 p.m.

According to the CHP, the two people involved were a 17-year-old teen driving a 1998 Lexus sedan and an adult female driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander.

Authorities say the teen was traveling northbound on West Centre Street, and the other driver was traveling eastbound on State Route 46 in the left lane at about 68 miles per hour.

For unknown reasons, CHP says the teen drove onto State Route 46, directly in front of the path of the oncoming Toyota.

Both parties were unable to avoid the collision, and the front of the Toyota collided directly into the left side of the Lexus, according to the CHP.

Authorities report that the Toyota came to a rest in the median of State Route 46, and the Lexus came to rest on the right shoulder of the highway.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with moderate to major injuries, the CHP says.

According to the agency, alcohol or drugs are not believed to be an associated factor in this incident, and the crash is pending further investigation by the California Highway Patrol Templeton Area office.