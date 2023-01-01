Teen arrested for attempted homicide in Atascadero shooting investigation

Atascadero Police made an arrest in a shooting incident early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 9100 block of Las Lomas Avenue at around 3:28 a.m. for reports of a female teen saying her boyfriend was sending her threatening messages.

Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the teen suspect. While continuing their search, officers heard a number of shots being fired in the area near the victim’s residence.

Officers could not determine if a shooting actually happened, but obtained descriptions of two male teens seen running from the area. After a short search, an officer saw two teens on the 9100 block of El Camino Real matching the description of the two seen running from the area where the shots were heard. The two teens ran from the officers when one of them eventually surrendered. Police say this was the teen who had been sending the threatening messages earlier in the evening.

During the search for the teen suspects, officers were notified that the sheriff's Office was enroute to Twin Cities Hospital for a victim in the emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds. Police responded and contacted the teen victim who said he had been shot while sitting in a vehicle near the address on Las Lomas Avenue after visiting the home. He was treated for several gunshot wounds and was released from the hospital.

During the investigation, a K9 from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, trained in the detection of firearms found a gun in the area where the teens were found.

The teen was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services for attempted homicide.

Atascadero Police is continuing their investigation into the incident..