Teen arrested for attempted murder after two men found shot at Haskell's Beach

A 15-year-old has been booked at the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall for attempted murder, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The teen is reported to have shot two men at Haskell's Beach in Goleta at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials say one victim was shot near the hip, and the other was shot once in each leg.

The men, both in their early twenties, were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

By the time deputies arrived at the location of the shooting, the suspect had already left the area.

At roughly 2:20 a.m., officers found the teen who dropped his handgun while trying to get away on foot.

Police have learned that the alleged shooter flashed gang signs at the victims before reportedly shooting them.

It does not appear that the suspect and the victims know each other, according to officials with the County Sheriff's Department.

The 15-year-old has been taken into custody and is being accused of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancement.

Authorities say the case will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation for adjudication.