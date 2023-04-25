19-year-old arrested in connection with Santa Maria shooting incident

A 19-year-old is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Santa Maria last month.

Santa Maria police say their detective bureau and SWAT members arrested Mario Zamora around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after serving warrants at a home on the 1900 block of Estriga Court.

Police say around 7 p.m. March 23, a K9 officer was on patrol in the area of Thornburg and Newlove when he heard a loud bang and then a person firing a gun toward a home.

Police say they located evidence of the shooting, including bullet strikes to the home, adding that the suspect, identified as Zamora, drove off following the incident.

SMPD Mario Zamora, 19

About 10 minutes later, police say a hit-and-run involving the vehicle Zamora had been driving was reported. People were reportedly seen running away from the vehicle, which was left at the scene.

Police say one person was detained that night with help from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office but Zamora was not located. Firearms were also reportedly located inside the vehicle.

Zamora’s arrest came just over a month after the shooting and hit-and-run were reported. Police say when serving the warrants, they also discovered and seized from the home a stolen gun, unregistered gun, firearm accessories, gang indicia and ammunition.

The teen was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and is faces charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, gang enhancement and weapons violations.

Police have not announced any injuries associated with either the shooting or hit-and-run.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Hesch at (805) 928 -3781 ext. 1349 or the communications Center for the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.