Teen arrested in Morro Bay on suspicion of multiple vehicle burglaries

Morro Bay police arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries in the Montaña de Oro State Park area.

Police say State Parks rangers began investigating an increase in vehicle burglaries last month and were able to identify a vehicle believed to be associated with those burglaries.

In mid-June, Morro Bay police located the vehicle and the suspect who they say was staying in an RV off Atascadero Rd.

Police say they found several items of stolen property in the RV, and the teen was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Investigators say the boy was also wanted out of Lake County on a no-bail probation warrant. According to police, he had cut off his probation monitor and made his way to Morro Bay where he was staying with friends and relatives.

Police say they are still working to identify other suspects involved with these crimes. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.