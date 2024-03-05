Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for knife attack

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a second teen in connection with a knife attack in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

A male juvenile reportedly suffered a laceration to his hand during the attack at the Turnpike Shopping Center.

The nearby San Marcos High School was locked down for a short time while deputies responded to the scene and searched for suspects.

That same afternoon, sheriff's officials say a 15-year-old boy was located nearby and found to be in possession of a concealed fixed-blade knife. He was reportedly cited for the concealed knife as well as possession of a knife on a school campus and released to a guardian.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff's office says a different 15-year-old boy was identified as the primary suspect in the knife attack. He was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 29, and booked into juvenile hall on a charge of attempted murder.

Sheriff's officials believe other juveniles were involved in the attack and are asking anyone with information to contact deputies at (805) 681-4100. To provide an anonymous tip, call (805) 681-4171 or visit the sheriff's website.