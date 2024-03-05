Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for knife attack

santa barbara sheriff.JPG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
santa barbara sheriff.JPG
Posted at 4:41 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 19:41:21-05

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a second teen in connection with a knife attack in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

A male juvenile reportedly suffered a laceration to his hand during the attack at the Turnpike Shopping Center.

The nearby San Marcos High School was locked down for a short time while deputies responded to the scene and searched for suspects.

That same afternoon, sheriff's officials say a 15-year-old boy was located nearby and found to be in possession of a concealed fixed-blade knife. He was reportedly cited for the concealed knife as well as possession of a knife on a school campus and released to a guardian.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff's office says a different 15-year-old boy was identified as the primary suspect in the knife attack. He was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 29, and booked into juvenile hall on a charge of attempted murder.

Sheriff's officials believe other juveniles were involved in the attack and are asking anyone with information to contact deputies at (805) 681-4100. To provide an anonymous tip, call (805) 681-4171 or visit the sheriff's website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg