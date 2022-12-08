Watch Now
Teen artists invited to paint community mural in Santa Maria

Posted at 5:14 PM, Dec 07, 2022
The City of Santa Maria is calling all teen artists to paint a community mural.

The large-scale mural will depict the past, present, and future of Santa Maria.

The project will be painted during a three-day workshop led by artists Kym Cochran and Jonathan Smith.

  • Workshop 1: Projections and Video Art
    • Thursday, Jan. 5
    • 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Workshop 2: Paint Application
    • Friday, Jan. 6
    • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Workshop 3: Blending
    • Saturday, Jan. 7
    • 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Local teens can register for the workshops by visiting the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's website.

