Teen artists invited to paint community mural in Santa Maria

The City of Santa Maria is calling all teen artists to paint a community mural.
The large-scale mural will depict the past, present, and future of Santa Maria.
The project will be painted during a three-day workshop led by artists Kym Cochran and Jonathan Smith.
- Workshop 1: Projections and Video Art
- Thursday, Jan. 5
- 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Workshop 2: Paint Application
- Friday, Jan. 6
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Workshop 3: Blending
- Saturday, Jan. 7
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Local teens can register for the workshops by visiting the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's website.