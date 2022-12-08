Teen artists invited to paint community mural in Santa Maria

The City of Santa Maria is calling all teen artists to paint a community mural.

The large-scale mural will depict the past, present, and future of Santa Maria.

The project will be painted during a three-day workshop led by artists Kym Cochran and Jonathan Smith.

Workshop 1: Projections and Video Art

Thursday, Jan. 5 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Workshop 2: Paint Application

Friday, Jan. 6 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Workshop 3: Blending

Saturday, Jan. 7 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.





Local teens can register for the workshops by visiting the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's website.