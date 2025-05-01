Teen dies after stabbing in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred Wednesday night.

It happened in the area of San Simeon Drive and Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara at about 8:45 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies arrived at the scene to find a 17-year-old boy down in the roadway.

The teen, who officials say had been stabbed, was taken to a nearby hospital but reportedly died just after 9:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says deputies learned that several people had fled the scene before their arrival. They searched the area but did not find any suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling (805) 681-4171.

