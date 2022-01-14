Teen dies in high-speed crash in Paso Robles, police say

Paso Robles police say a 17-year-old died in a three-vehicle crash in the city Friday night.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of 34th and Spring streets.

Police say the investigation shows the teen was driving northbound on Spring Street at around 70 mph, according to witness reports, when he collided with two vehicles turning onto Spring Street from both sides of 34th Street.

The posted speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

The impact from the crash caused the teen’s vehicle to become partially airborne before skidding to a stop, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will not be released due to his age.

The other people involved in the crash were uninjured.

Police say they’ve obtained video from several security cameras in the area and will be analyzing it and comparing it to evidence at the scene.

It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department as soon as possible at (805) 237-6464.