Teen facing assault, robbery and weapon charges after incident in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo Police responded to a report of an assault Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened on the 3900 block of South Higuera when a 17-year-old male was struck in the forehead with the butt of a handgun by another 17-year-old male.

The victim told officers that when he attempted to run away, he fell and was then punched and kicked, and his cell phone was stolen. The teen went to a local hospital for his injuries.

The victim identified the other teen male who he said assaulted him. He claimed he knew him and a nearby home security camera captured an image of the vehicle he had been riding in before and after the assault.

Police say at approximately 11:40 pm that same day, they responded to several calls about gunshots heard in the area of Sinsheimer Park off Southwood Drive. When they arrived officers found two cars parked next to each other in the parking lot with several people inside each car.

Officers recognized one of the passengers as being the male teen involved in the robbery and assault from earlier in the day. Officers say they asked everyone to exit the cars and as the familiar teen got out, an officer saw an unloaded magazine for a gun on the floorboard where he was sitting. Officers then found a loaded 9 mm handgun underneath his seat. Police say a records check of the gun indicated it was reported stolen from St. George, Utah in 2020.

Officers located eight recently fired bullet casings nearby in a parking lot off the 1100 block of Laurel Lane. Officers checked the area for damage associated with the firing of a gun and did not find any.

The teen was arrested and transported to SLO County Juvenile Services Center. He is facing the following charges:



PC 25850(a) – felony carrying a loaded firearm in public

PC 25400(a)(3) – felony carrying concealed firearm

PC 29610(a) – misdemeanor minor in possession of a firearm

PC 29650 – misdemeanor minor in possession of live ammunition

PC 246.3(a) – felony willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner

PC 211 – felony robbery

PC 245(a)(1) – felony assault with a deadly weapon

San Luis Obispo Police are asking anyone who may live near the area where shots were fired and find any damage consistent with gunfire on their property to call, 805-781-7312.