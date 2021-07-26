Watch
Teen found with 'ghost gun' arrested following Lompoc shooting, police say

Posted at 4:09 PM, Jul 26, 2021
A teen found with a loaded ghost gun was arrested following a shooting in Lompoc last week, according to police.

Lompoc police say officers responded to the 900 block of North F Street Friday around 1:15 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found evidence of a shooting but there were no reports of anyone being shot.

Police arrested a 16-year-old documented gang member found in the area and who they say was in possession of a loaded ghost gun, according to a press release.

Police are looking into whether the ghost gun, which looks similar to a regular weapon but is not registered or legal to own, was used in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lompoc police.

