Teen girl shot near Santa Maria; deputies seek witnesses to altercation

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a 14-year-old girl to the hospital.

The shooting reportedly happened in an unincorporated area between Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

Sheriff's officials say they received a call from hospital staff at about 9:50 p.m. on Monday to report that they were treating the teen for a gunshot wound.

Sheriff's officials say the victim and the shooter may not know each other. They're asking anyone who witnessed an altercation near vehicles along the road between Santa Maria and Guadalupe on the night of the shooting to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call (805) 681-4171 or visit the sheriff's website.

The sheriff's office says it is not releasing any further information about the incident at this time.

