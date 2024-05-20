Watch Now
Teen injured, Atascadero man arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon

Posted at 3:14 PM, May 20, 2024

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the arm during an altercation over a stolen bicycle, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 6700 block of El Camino Real.

Police say the teenager was treated at the scene by firefighters and then taken by a parent to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers identified the suspect as Markus Hales, 39, of Atascadero, and took him into custody about a block away.

Hales was reportedly booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say their investigation into this incident is ongoing and they ask anyone with further information to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

