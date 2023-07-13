Teen injured in Fourth of July crash in Santa Maria dies

A teen critically injured in a crash in Santa Maria on the Fourth of July has died, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Police say Fidel Lopez, 15, was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed around 5:30 a.m. July 4 at Donovan Road and Pepperwood Place.

He was hospitalized with critical injuries and died Saturday, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about this collision or who may have a camera facing the intersection of Donovan and Pepperwood to contact Officer D. Rhoads at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1355.

A gofundme account created to assist with funeral expenses says the teen was heading to work at the time of the crash and had only lived in Santa Maria for a few months.

