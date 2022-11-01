Watch Now
Teen injured in Shandon shooting Halloween night

Posted at 12:43 PM, Nov 01, 2022
A shooting in Shandon that left a teen injured on Halloween night is under investigation.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Camatti Street.

Deputies say they found a 15-year-old in the street who had been shot in the stomach. He was said to be alert and talking before being airlifted to a local hospital.

His description early Tuesday afternoon was described as “stable.”

The sheriff’s office says the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and an investigation is underway to determine whether it may have been gang related.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact detectives at (805) 781-4500.

The sheriff’s office has not provided any information on possible suspects.

