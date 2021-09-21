Teen killed in overnight crash near Avila Beach

A 19-year-old from San Luis Obispo was killed in an early-morning crash near Avila Beach on Tuesday.

It happened at about 12:45 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 at Avila Beach Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge Charger allowed his vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a freeway sign. The car then continued off the dirt shoulder of the highway and overturned onto Avila Beach Drive.

Andres Candelas was partially ejected from the vehicle and died.

The driver, a 21-year-old from San Luis Obispo, reportedly had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

CHP says drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in this collision.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact CHP Officer R. McClure at (805) 549-8700.