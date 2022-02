Santa Maria police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Town Center Mall parking structure Friday night.

It happened just before midnight.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 24-year-old woman sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not said whether the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Seth Hall at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1308.