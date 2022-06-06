Teenager under arrest for Daniel Lewis Middle School shooting threat

A teenager is under arrest for making a shooting threat directed at Daniel Lewis Middle School in Paso Robles.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday night, the Paso Robles Police Department responded to a threat directed at the middle school along with a handgun photo sent to another student at the school.

Police report that the suspect —a 13-year-old Daniel Lewis student—claimed shortly after sending the threatening message that it was only a joke.

Officers with the suspect's parent's permission searched the boy's room for evidence or weapons, to which they report finding none. Police determined that the gun in the initial photograph threat was from the internet.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a juvenile hall for the threatening messages directed at his school.

Expect increased police presence at Daniel Lewis Middle School out of caution Monday morning.