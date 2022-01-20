Teen's death in Arroyo Grande a possible drug overdose, police say

The Arroyo Grande Police Department is investigating the death of a 13-year-old child as a possible drug overdose.

Police say they responded to a call for medical aid at about 7 a.m. Thursday at a private residence.

They arrived to find the teen unresponsive, receiving CPR.

Police say first responders attempted life-saving measures but the teen was declared dead at the scene.

Police are being assisted in their investigation by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, San Luis Obispo County Social Services, and the Lucia Mar Unified School District.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Arroyo Grande Police Department's Investigations Section at (805) 473-5122.