Teen dies in Santa Maria shooting, police ask witnesses to come forward

Santa Maria police officers checked in on a large gathering of people and vehicles Friday night.

Officers say at about 10 p.m. there was an extremely large crowd in an area of the 1300 block of S. Bradley in a parking lot.

While in the area, officers heard gunshots fired from within the large crowd. When they approached they located two gunshot wound victims in the crowd.

Officers believe a confrontation happened right before the shooting.

A 21-year-old Guadalupe man sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries.

The second victim, a 14-year-old male from Lompoc, died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene and are still actively working this investigation.

Detectives believe numerous witnesses that were in the area left without talking to police and need to be interviewed.

Witnesses related to this case along with anyone that may have any information regarding this incident are asked to contact Detective Hesch at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 1349 or the Communications Center at (805) 928 – 3781 ext. 2277.