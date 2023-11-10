Templeton CHP identifies man at the center of a two-day search

The California Highway Patrol continues their search for a man they say led them on a high-speed chase in North San Luis Obispo County late Tuesday night.

CHP says they are looking for 23-year-old Troy Deion Jones Webb. Officers say he was last seen wearing grey or dark-colored sweatpants, a dark blue or similar hooded sweatshirt, and possibly without shoes.

According to CHP, since Tuesday, Webb has been spotted east of Highway 101 in the San Miguel area and may have been spotted in Paso Robles near Cuesta College.

The incident began Tuesday at about 10:50 p.m. in Monterey County when a vehicle was reportedly stopped by CHP for speeding near the Bradley Rest Area.

When the officer approached, the driver, now identified as Webb, reportedly sped away heading southbound on Highway 101.

A Templeton CHP officer later saw Webb's vehicle on 17th St. in Paso Robles and soon began a pursuit where officers say Webb returned to Highway 101 heading northbound. Webb ended up crashing into a hill near Camp Roberts.

Webb was able to escape, however a passenger identified as a 26-year-old Oakland man, was taken into custody.

Law enforcement has been spending the majority of the past two days searching for Webb. A large search took place Wednesday in San Miguel, as Webb was reportedly seen in the Salinas Riverbed.

If anyone sees Webb, they are asked to call 911 immediately.