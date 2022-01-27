Templeton CHP impounds multiple vehicles suspected in street racing event

The California Highway Patrol in Templeton impounded four vehicles believed to be involved in an illegal street racing event in northern San Luis Obispo County last Friday.

The CHP says the vehicles will be impounded for 30 days. The drivers were reportedly interviewed and officers will be submitting their reports to the court.

Officials say the CHP responds to more than 25,000 calls involving illegal street racing across the state each year. This includes so-called "sideshows" and street takeovers.

"Participants and onlookers are frequently killed, or seriously injured, as a consequence of street racing," the CHP said in a press release issued Thursday. "This reckless behavior endangers our community, and the CHP will take aggressive action to deter it."

The CHP asks that anyone who witnesses illegal street racing report it by calling 911.