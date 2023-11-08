CHP: Driver wanted following pursuit through Paso Robles

Templeton CHP is asking for the public's help in finding a driver that officers say escaped following a pursuit.

At around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, King City CHP was watching over a construction site on Highway 101 in Monterey County when a vehicle was reportedly stopped for speeding near the Bradley Rest Area.

When the officer approached the car, identified as a Black 2007 Infiniti G-35, CHP says the driver sped away heading southbound on the highway.

A Templeton CHP officer later saw the vehicle at 17th St. in Paso Robles and soon began a pursuit down Pine Street, according to a CHP press release.

The driver was accelerating at speeds above 100 mph and soon got back on Highway 101 heading northbound, according to CHP.

According to the CHP report, the driver was reported to have been driving the wrong-way after exiting on the Camp Roberts off-ramp.

The suspect ended up crashing into a hill near the rest area parking lot after losing control of their vehicle, according to CHP, which states two people got out of the car and ran away.

The passenger, identified as a 26-year-old Oakland man, was taken into custody but officers say the driver managed to escape onto Camp Roberts property.

An extensive search, that included a K9, was done but the driver was not located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Templeton CHP office at (805) 400-6720.

