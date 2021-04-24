Templeton community promotes reusability at "Clutter To Cash Community Yard Sale"

We all know that saying; "One man's trash is another man's treasure."

Templeton community members promoted "upcycling" in the 10th annual "Clutter to Cash" community-wide yard sale on Saturday.

The event is geared toward keeping unwanted, but reusable, things out of landfills.

According to the Templeton Recreations Department, more than 100 homeowners signed up to participate.

Community members who registered online ahead of time opened their shops bright and early at 8 a.m. and followed COVID-19 safety protocols.

"It's turning out to be very successful. I'm amazed because it's only been like an hour since we opened up and we've lost a lot of big items," Templeton resdient Mary Miller said.

Event organizers recommended community members limit the number of shoppers at their home and spread out items to allow for social distancing.

"It's a nice event for the community. I know this town is very small, so everyone is more family than a lot of big places, and it's really nice to see that this event can still go on through a lot of hard times that people have been having lately," Templeton resident Crystal Mullikin said.