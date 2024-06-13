Templeton Concerts in the Park series is back

The Templeton Recreation's Concerts in the Park series is back.

Community members are invited to bring their family and friends to Concerts in the Park at Templeton Park with low-back lawn chairs and blankets.

The free concert series kicks off tonight with the 'Rockin' Bs.'

The Templeton Community Services District has announced the lineup for the rest of the summer.

The ten bands selected represent a diverse mix of music including rock, country, blues, classics, funk, folk, pop, swing, and R&B that will appeal to everyone.

The summer concert series will take place every Wednesday evening at Templeton Park from 6-8 p.m. until August 21st.