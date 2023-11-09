Templeton doctor, former player returns to gridiron in 'full-circle moment'

A doctor who grew up on the Central Coast and recently made his return to the area is taking on a special role tomorrow.

Dr. Lant Abernathy, a podiatrist and foot and ankle surgeon in the area, will be one of the volunteer physicians at the CIF playoff game in Atascadero between the undefeated Greyhounds (10-0) and Washington Union out of Fresno, bringing Abernathy back to the region and sport where it all started.

"I'm a local kid who played football so I have near and dear feelings for this," Dr. Abernathy said, adding what partially pushed him into the medical field was a minor ankle injury sustained during football that required a brace and rehabilitation. (His father was in the medical field, as well.)

"I'm glad that I'm able to come back — it's a full-circle moment for me," he said. "It's cool to be back here and start building my practice and serving the community of the Central Coast."

Dr. Abernathy played football in the Templeton area for nearly 10 years, including at Templeton High School. He said he played on the offensive and defensive lines, and despite being undersized for the positions — his words, not ours — he ended up becoming a decorated athlete.

Dr. Abernathy said he was second-team all-league and an all-county honorable mention.

Kenny Nichols / KSBY Lant Abernathy during his time with the Templeton Eagles.

Had the Templeton Eagles not been eliminated from the playoffs last week by Washington Union, it would have been a true full-circle moment as the Eagles would be playing the Greyhounds in tomorrow's matchup.

Dr. Abernathy spent 12 years furthering his education and training in the medical field before making his return to the area — a place he said where many friends and family members still reside.

"I always had a foothold back here," Dr. Abernathy said. "It was always something of a dream of mine to come back here and provide a service for my community that I love so dearly."

Kickoff for the Greyhounds vs. Washington Union is 7 p.m. at Atascadero High School field.