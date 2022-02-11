Templeton Fire Dept. holds 6th annual Flowers for a Cure Fundraiser

The Templeton Fire Department is hosting the annual Firefighters & Flowers for a Cure fundraiser.

Firefighters are selling bouquets of flowers where all proceeds will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Sales begin Thursday and last through Monday at three different locations:

1. Templeton Legion Hall located at 805 S. Main Street, Templeton from 8:00 a.m. until dark.

2. Templeton Fire Station located at 206 5th Street, Templeton. Open only Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until dark.

3. Barrel House Brewing located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles. Open only on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. or sell-out.

On March 13, the Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will be traveling to Seattle to participate in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Firefighter Stairclimb.

The LLS Firefighter Stairclimb is the world's largest "on-air" Stairclimb which consists of climbing 69 floors in full structural firefighting gear. This year the Templeton Stairclimb Team is climbing in honor of 6-year-old Mason Watson of Templeton who is currently battling leukemia.

To find out more about their local stairclimb team, click here.