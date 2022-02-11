Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Templeton Fire Dept. holds 6th annual Flowers for a Cure Fundraiser

items.[0].image.alt
Facebook: Templeton Fire Department Stairclimb Team
Firefighters & Flowers
Posted at 5:58 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 20:58:53-05

The Templeton Fire Department is hosting the annual Firefighters & Flowers for a Cure fundraiser.

Firefighters are selling bouquets of flowers where all proceeds will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Sales begin Thursday and last through Monday at three different locations:

1. Templeton Legion Hall located at 805 S. Main Street, Templeton from 8:00 a.m. until dark.
2. Templeton Fire Station located at 206 5th Street, Templeton. Open only Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until dark.
3. Barrel House Brewing located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles. Open only on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. or sell-out.

On March 13, the Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will be traveling to Seattle to participate in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Firefighter Stairclimb.

The LLS Firefighter Stairclimb is the world's largest "on-air" Stairclimb which consists of climbing 69 floors in full structural firefighting gear. This year the Templeton Stairclimb Team is climbing in honor of 6-year-old Mason Watson of Templeton who is currently battling leukemia.

To find out more about their local stairclimb team, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png