Templeton Fire Station provides 4th of July pancake meals for charity

As part of Templeton’s 4th of July celebrations, the Templeton Fire Station offered visitors a pancake meal in support of the Templeton Firefighters Association and the family of Scott Reynolds.

Visitors who purchased a $10 ticket between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. received a meal of two pancakes, two sausage links, and a beverage ahead of the Templeton 4th of July Parade and festivities.

The Templeton 4th of July Parade is one of the city’s largest events of the year, drawing in over 25,000 attendees according to the Chamber of Commerce and, per a statement from the Rotary Club of Templeton, costing over $6,000. The 2023 parade was themed “United We Soar” and featured floats, vendors, and a live band.

The Fire Station Pancake Breakfast has been an annual mainstay of these celebrations for decades and functions as a fundraising opportunity.

This year’s ticket sale proceeds will benefit the Templeton Firefighters Association. In addition, 10% of the proceeds will be used to support the family of Scott Reynolds, a local retired firefighter who suffered from a stroke earlier this year. In support of his recovery, Reynolds’ family set up a GoFundMe in early February, which has since raised over $7,500 out of an entire goal of $10,000.

Speaking to KSBY, Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson described the pancake breakfast as “an outstanding event for the community of Templeton.” Peterson cited the event as an opportunity for the Firefighters Association to “really feel the support of the community and have a great time doing it.”

Reflecting on the 4th of July celebrations, Peterson said, “Honestly, it's just about our country and, you know, understanding that we live in the greatest country on the planet.”