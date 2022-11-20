Templeton Historical Museum Society celebrates Founder's Day

The Templeton Historical Museum Society celebrated the 1886 arrival of the first passenger train in Templeton on Saturday, Nov. 19.

"Templeton was a small town in 1886, and for three years, while it sat here before it was extended to Santa margarita, it was a boomtown. I mean, we had more bars than churches, as I say, lots of hotels," said Greg O'Sullivan from the Templeton Historical Society.

The museum house and railroad depot were open to visitors to celebrate, featuring blacksmith demonstrations in the museum's early 1900s blacksmith shop by David Thayer, history lectures and walking tours, artifacts and engine displays, and activities for kids.

In proper founder's day tradition, cake and pie were provided for those in attendance.