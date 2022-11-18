Templeton Historical Museum to host Founder’s Day celebration tomorrow

The Templeton Historical Museum Society will host a celebration of the 1886 arrival of the first passenger train in Templeton on Saturday, November 19.

This will take place from 12 to 3 p.m.

The museum house and railroad depot will be open to visitors.

Blacksmith demonstrations in the museum’s early 1900s Blacksmith Shop will be provided by David Thayer.

Attendees can view antique vehicles and railroad artifacts as well as Hit/Miss engine displays.

Guests can also listen to history lectures and take walking tours showcasing Templeton’s old buildings (weather permitting).

There will be activities for kids, food available for purchase by El Red Rooster, and wine will be available adjacent to the museum at Clavo Wines.

Templeton Historical Museum is located at 309 S. Main Street.

For more details, please visit, www.templetonmuseum.com.

Free pie and cake will be provided until it runs out - a Founder’s Day tradition since 2006.