Templeton Italian restaurant closing for good

A locally owned and operated Italian restaurant in Templeton will be serving its last meal soon.

The owner of Griff’s Bistro and Pizzeria confirmed the closure to KSBY.

The restaurant on South Main Street features hand-crafted pizzas, pastas, paninis and salads.

“Been coming here for 13 years, over 13 years. Plus, it's the best pizza in town,” said customer Kevin Roberts of Paso Robles. "I'm sad, it seems like a sign of the times, I will miss it, I got to go break the news to the family now. They call me once a week, ‘Stop at Griffs’."

The owner says he is not exactly sure what day the restaurant will close but says it will be sometime this week.