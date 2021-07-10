Templeton man arrested after hours-long foot pursuit in rural Paso Robles

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man after he led them on an hours-long foot pursuit.

According to sheriff's officials, deputies responded to a report of a man armed with a knife and threatening to harm a group of people and himself at Franklin Hot Springs in rural Paso Robles around 5 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, the man, identified as 24-year-old Bunker Kainoa Greff of Templeton, ran away on Creston Rd., but moments later officials located him still armed with knife.

Authorities lost sight of him again in the area between Creston Rd. and S. River Rd. at Laguna Del Campo after they said he refused commands and continue to flee.

Deputies continuing searching for several hours with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

At the time of the search, a reverse 911 was sent to residents in the area advising them to shelter in place.

Around 8:45 p.m., someone called the sheriff's office to report a man matching the description of Greff near the 1800 block of Santa Ysabel Avenue in rural Paso Robles.

Deputies responded to that area and say he fled from authorities a third time.

Deputies then arrested Greff on Volpi Ysabel Rd. without any further incident after setting up a perimeter with the help of the Paso Robles Police Department and the CHP.

Greff was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked on four counts of criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, hate crimes and one count of resisting an officer.

According to officials, Greff threatened to stab at least four people, two of whom were juveniles and reportedly yelled racial slurs at the victims.

Deputies say there is no additional threat to the area and the shelter-in-place notice has been lifted.

