Templeton man arrested on suspicion of assault, robbery, and burglary

A man from Morro Bay was arrested on suspicion of assault, robbery and burglary after breaking into a Morro Bay home, police said Friday.

Morro Bay police said they were called about a disturbance on the 1000 block of Quintana Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Jordan Christopher Graham, 41, allegedly broke into a home where his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend was staying. Police said Graham punched the man in the face and demanded money.

Graham grabbed a large kitchen knife and held it to the boyfriend's throat while threatening to kill him, police say. The boyfriend was able to escape but was cut in the process. He was left with a 9-inch cut on his face that required medical attention.

Police said Graham left the home and drove away.

Morro Bay police detectives issued a warrant for Graham's arrest. With the help of San Luis Obispo County's Sheriff Department Gang Task Force, police located Graham while he was driving in Templeton Thursday and arrested him.

Graham is not a gang member, Morro Bay police told KSBY.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges that include assault causing great bodily injury, criminal threats, robbery and burglary.