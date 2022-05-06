Templeton man killed in bicycle crash on Oakdale Rd.

A bicyclist was thrown from his bike and killed Friday morning in Templeton, CHP officials say.
The man, Jeffery L. Parks, 68, of Templeton, was riding west along Oakdale Rd. on a Trek Road Bike at about 10:38 a.m. when he steered off the road and hit a drainage culvert.
Officials estimate that Parks was riding at about 25 miles per hour when he hit the culvert and was thrown off the bike.
Parks was wearing a helmet during the crash, but officials say he lost consciousness and first responders were unable to revive him.
The crash is under investigation by the Templeton area CHP.