Templeton man killed in bicycle crash on Oakdale Rd.

Posted at 2:03 PM, May 06, 2022
A bicyclist was thrown from his bike and killed Friday morning in Templeton, CHP officials say.

The man, Jeffery L. Parks, 68, of Templeton, was riding west along Oakdale Rd. on a Trek Road Bike at about 10:38 a.m. when he steered off the road and hit a drainage culvert.

Officials estimate that Parks was riding at about 25 miles per hour when he hit the culvert and was thrown off the bike.

Parks was wearing a helmet during the crash, but officials say he lost consciousness and first responders were unable to revive him.

The crash is under investigation by the Templeton area CHP.

