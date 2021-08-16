Templeton man sentenced after pleading guilty to child pornography charges

A Templeton man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison for child pornography offenses.

James Davolt, 53, pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says FBI special agents found 738 images and 204 videos in Davolt's computers and email accounts that depicted child pornography, including the sexual abuse of toddlers and infants.

Investigators also reportedly discovered chat messages between Davolt and women in the Philippines requesting child pornography videos. They say Davolt also bragged about having sex with children when he visited the Philippines on multiple occasions.

The judge in the case ordered that once Davolt completes his sentence, he be placed under supervised release for the rest of his life.