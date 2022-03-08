Watch
Templeton Middle School shelters in place for second day after threat

Posted at 2:42 PM, Mar 08, 2022
For the second day in a row, Templeton Middle School staff and students sheltered in place following a threat on campus.

Staff members identified a threatening note on campus mid-morning on March 8, school district officials said in a release. A similar threat was found the day before.

The campus was placed under "Shelter in Place" orders while San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office officials searched the school.

Officials say no credible threat was identified, and they issued the all clear.

The school district says that law enforcement will remain on campus through the day as a precaution.

Aaron Asplund, Superintendent for Templeton Unified School District, says that school staff and law enforcement will proactively investigate current and future threats to the school.

