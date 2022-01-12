Templeton, Paso Robles Chambers of Commerce announce merger

The Templeton Chamber of Commerce and the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center are merging in the new year, chamber officials announced Wednesday.

The merger went into effect on Jan. 1, and the two chambers are currently in process of consolidating into one entity.

Together, the chambers represent nearly 1,000 businesses in north San Luis Obispo County. Chamber officials say the merger will boost economic vitality and help improve business growth and retention for the combined membership base.

The decision to merge was made in the best interest of chamber members, organizers say in an online FAQ page.

"The ability to combine and expand our resources in conjunction with a stronger voice in the areas of advocacy and economic development will strengthen both chambers and in turn our members," the page reads.

The new organization will be called the Paso Robles and Templeton Chambers of Commerce & Visitor Centers.

The merger will maintain both current chamber offices, located at 321 S. Main St. in Templeton and 1225 Park St. in Paso Robles, and plans to host events in both areas.

Another benefit of the merger, chamber officials say, is that it will allow the unified chamber to adopt a modern working model.

"Merging of these business organizations will enhance our ability to be a more powerful, effective proponent and advocated for small, medium and large-sized businesses along California's beautiful Central Coast," Gina Fitzpatrick, President and CEO of Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Organizers say they are still working out details of the merger, and more information will be released through the upcoming months.

Answers to frequently asked questions about the merger are available on the Paso Robles Chamber and Templeton Chamber websites.