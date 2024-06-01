Templeton Recreation's 5K Beer Run took place Saturday morning

The Templeton Recreation Department hosted its 7th annual 5k beer run at Barrelhouse Brewing Company this morning.

There were more than 300 participants in this year's event.

The family-friendly 5k loop course took runners through Tin City and the surrounding area.

Each participant 21 years old and older received a free beer taster at the start of the race and a pint at the finish.

Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks were available at the beginning and end of the race.

There were also raffle prizes and award medals given out at the end.

When it comes to who received the medals:

Fastest Runner: Nathan Fedoroff – completed in less than 16 minutes

Youngest Runner: Vera Rekrut – 7 years old

Oldest Runner: Cuthbert Charles– 78 years old

First dog to finish: Pepper

The sponsors and volunteers at Saturday's events include BarrelHouse Brewing Co., Weyrick Lumber, Movement for Life physical therapy, Waste Management, Hamer Construction, and MKN Engineering.