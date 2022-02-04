Templeton resident, retired surgeon launches campaign for SLO County District 2 Supervisor seat

Dr. Bruce Jones, a retired orthopedic surgeon and Templeton resident, has announced his campaign for the 2nd District seat on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors.

"Three generations of my family live in District 2, and I am committed to making this community a place where they can afford to live, feel safe, and prosper," he said in a press release issued on Thursday. "I look forward to meeting more hardworking San Luis Obispo County voters and taxpayers on the campaign train, and look forward to representing them with integrity on the Board of Supervisors."

Dr. Jones has served on the Templeton Area Advisory Group for the past three years and already has the endorsement of the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County.

He says he believes in "fully funding our law enforcement, reducing taxes, promoting local job development, and ending unnecessary mandates."

The newly redrawn 2nd Supervisorial District includes the communities of San Miguel, San Simeon, Cambria, Cayucos, Lake Nacimiento, parts of Templeton and Paso Robles, and the City of Atascadero.

The election is scheduled for June 7.